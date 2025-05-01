5/1/25 Panel - RT25 Celebration

The Roundtable premiered on WAMC on May 1, 2000, hosted by Susan Arbetter and co-hosted by Joe Donahue. Arbetter left WAMC to continue her illustrious career in 2007 and returns this morning for the first time to celebrate 25 years of the show she helped create.

She and Joe are joined by a team of panelists who have been on the show since the early days: Former EPA Regional Administrator, Professor at Bennington College, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck; Corporate attorney with Phillips Lytle LLP Rich Honen; Political Consultant Libby Post; and Former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain.