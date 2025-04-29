The historic dance company Pilobolus will bring their re:CREATION Tour to the Mahaiwe Theater on 5/3

Pilobolus, in their own words, is a rebellious dance company created in 1971 at Dartmouth College.

Pilobolus is currently on tour with re:CREATION which brings their celebrated collection of repertory to audiences across the country. On Saturday May 3rd Pilobolus will be at the Mahaiwe Theater in Great Barrington, MA with two performances.

Pilobolus has created and toured over 120 pieces to more than 65 countries. Pilobolus has been awarded with many prestigious honors including a 2012 Grammy Nomination, Primetime Emmy® Award for Outstanding Achievement in Cultural Programming, a TED Fellowship, and several Cannes Lion Awards at the International Festival of Creativity. In 2015 Pilobolus was also named one of Dance Heritage Coalition’s “Irreplaceable Dance Treasures.”

We are joined by Matt Kent Artistic Director (former dancer with the company), Derion Loman Artistic Associate (also a former dancer with the company), and Jessica Robling Company Dancer. They will be at the Mahaiwe Theater on Saturday May 3rd.

