Baby Animals Festival at Hancock Shaker Village through 5/4
Two jersey calves looking straight to camera
Sarah LaDuke / WAMC
Carrie Holland holding Pepper, a barn cat
Sarah LaDuke / WAMC
A black and white goat and it's kid
Sarah LaDuke / WAMC
A sow feeding her 5 piglets
Sarah LaDuke / WAMC
Lambs sleeping in a pile in a sunny spot on the hay
Sarah LaDuke / WAMC
As temperatures warm, days lengthen, and pollen flies - Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield, Massachusetts hosts its annual Baby Animals Festival. Visitors may visit with and learn about sheep, cows, goats, pigs, and chickens and - very importantly - their adorable young. The festival runs through May 4th.
Carrie Holland is the Executive Director and CEO of Hancock Shaker Village and she welcomed me to the grounds to talk about the planned events and exhibitions at the village this Spring and Summer.