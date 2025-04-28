Baby Animals Festival at Hancock Shaker Village through 5/4

As temperatures warm, days lengthen, and pollen flies - Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield, Massachusetts hosts its annual Baby Animals Festival. Visitors may visit with and learn about sheep, cows, goats, pigs, and chickens and - very importantly - their adorable young. The festival runs through May 4th.

Carrie Holland is the Executive Director and CEO of Hancock Shaker Village and she welcomed me to the grounds to talk about the planned events and exhibitions at the village this Spring and Summer.