The Roundtable

Baby Animals Festival at Hancock Shaker Village through 5/4

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 28, 2025 at 11:35 AM EDT
Two jersey calves looking straight to camera
1 of 5  — Two jersey calves looking straight to camera
Baby Animals at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke / WAMC
Carrie Holland holding Pepper, a barn cat
2 of 5  — Carrie Holland holding Pepper, a barn cat
Baby Animals at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke / WAMC
A black and white goat and it's kid
3 of 5  — A black and white goat and it's kid
Baby Animals at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke / WAMC
A sow feeding her 5 piglets
4 of 5  — A sow feeding her 5 piglets
Baby Animals at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke / WAMC
Lambs sleeping in a pile in a sunny spot on the hay
5 of 5  — Lambs sleeping in a pile in a sunny spot on the hay
Baby Animals at Hancock Shaker Village
Sarah LaDuke / WAMC

As temperatures warm, days lengthen, and pollen flies - Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield, Massachusetts hosts its annual Baby Animals Festival. Visitors may visit with and learn about sheep, cows, goats, pigs, and chickens and - very importantly - their adorable young. The festival runs through May 4th.

Carrie Holland is the Executive Director and CEO of Hancock Shaker Village and she welcomed me to the grounds to talk about the planned events and exhibitions at the village this Spring and Summer.

Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
Related Content
  • Artwork for Giulio Cesare at Hudson Hall
    The Roundtable
    R.B. Schlather's production of Handel's "Giulio Cesare" opens at Hudson Hall 4/19
    Sarah LaDuke
    Hudson Hall in Hudson, New York continues its series of Handel opera productions this Saturday when “Giulio Cesare” opens at the historic hall. Opera director and Hudson resident R.B. Schlather’s production features early music band Ruckus, world-class opera actors, and improvised dance by Davon. Sung in Italian with English supertitles, Handel’s mega-hit from 1724 will have 6 performances at Hudson Hall. Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, New York partnered with Hudson Hall to provide an artist residency.R.B. Schlather joins us along with Song Hee Lee - who, when on stage at Hudson Hall, will be Cleopatra in “Giulio Cesare” and Douglas Ray Williams - who will be Achilla.
  • Alison Pebworth - a Caucasian in a striped shirt with a smart short haircut stands near her art at MASS MoCA
    The Roundtable
    Alison Pebworth's "Cultural Apothecary" at MASS MoCA
    Sarah LaDuke
    A sign reading “Americanitis” in neon-script on a red background - with round white marquee lightbulbs as a border is drawing patrons to one end of Building 6 at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts. This particular space at the contemporary art museum, which opened in 1999 and added this building in 2017, is called “The Prow” - and this is the first time it’s held an interactive exhibition. Alison Pebworth’s Cultural Apothecary opened at the end of February and features a tea service and several invitations to reflect on how you are feeling through emotion identification and surveys.
  • Heather Maloney in front of a projection of a linocut of a flower, and the album cover for Exploding Star
    The Roundtable
    Down here on the highway looking for signs: Heather Maloney's releases "Exploding Star" on Signature Sounds
    Sarah LaDuke
    Tomorrow night at Caffè Lena, Pioneer Valley based singer-songwriter and visual artist Heather Maloney will play a concert marking the release of her first full-length album in five years.“Exploding Star” - now out from Signature Sounds - is a reverie on loss and grief. A collection of songs written after her father died in 2021, “Exploding Star” is made up of sweet and sour memories, wistful, beautiful melodies, and heart.
  • Book cover for Neko Case's memoir "The Harder I Fight The More I Love You"
    The Roundtable
    Neko Case hunts stories and lives the soft rebellion of making music in new memoir
    Sarah LaDuke
    Musician, music producer, artist, and self-proclaimed critter, Neko Case has written her memoir. “The Harder I Fight The More I Love You.” It was released in late January.
