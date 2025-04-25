© 2025
The Roundtable

Radios and Rainbows – Kate Pierson’s new solo record and show at City Winery Hudson Valley on 5/2

By Joe Donahue
Published April 25, 2025 at 11:28 AM EDT

Kate Pierson is a founding member of the B-52s, which has been around for nearly 50-years with such hits as "Rock Lobster," "Love Shack" and “Roam.” They just finished their latest Las Vegas residency at The Venetian and were seen as part of the SNL50 music celebration.

Nine years after her solo debut, 2015’s "Guitars and Microphones," Pierson’s new album is "Radios and Rainbows." Pierson has crafted a diverse collection of songs – filled with personal reflection, activism, and dance music

Kate is here this morning to talk about the new album and her gig at City Winery Hudson Valley in Montgomery, NY on Friday, May 2nd, 2025 at 7:30PM. With God as my witness, Kate Pierson joins us in Studio A.

