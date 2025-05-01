© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WAMC FM will periodically be on low power for tower maintenance

susan arbetter

  • Joe Donahue, Susan Arbetter, Sarah LaDuke
    The Roundtable
    RT25 Celebration
    Joe Donahue
    As we mark the 25th Anniversary of The Roundtable, we share some archival audio and reminisce. We share Susan Arbetter's pieces on The Spirituals Project and The Flying Trapeze, Joe Donahue's stories about New Yorker cartoonists and Sesame Street, and Sarah LaDuke's interview with Lin-Manuel Miranda.
  • RT25 Panel - Joe Donahue, Judith Enck, Libby Post, Mike Spain, Rich Honen, Susan Arbetter
    The Roundtable
    5/1/25 Panel - RT25 Celebration
    Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable premiered on WAMC on May 1, 2000, hosted by Susan Arbetter and co-hosted by Joe Donahue. Arbetter left WAMC to continue her illustrious career in 2007 and returns this morning for the first time to celebrate 25 years of the show she helped create. She and Joe are joined by a team of panelists who have been on the show since the early days: Former EPA Regional Administrator, Professor at Bennington College, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck; Corporate attorney with Phillips Lytle LLP Rich Honen; Political Consultant Libby Post; and Former Times Union Associate Editor Mike Spain.