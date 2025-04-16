© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

The International Center of the Capital Region will present a free public forum at Hudson Valley Community College on 4/16

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 16, 2025 at 10:35 AM EDT

The International Center of the Capital Region will present a free public forum featuring a talk entitled "The Role of Diplomacy in Rebuilding Security in Europe" tonight from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at the Hudson Valley Community College Bulmer Telecommunications Center in Troy, New York. An open discussion will follow the presentation by Zachary Paikin, the Deputy Director of the Quincy Institute Better Order Project.

The International Center of the Capital Region connects people across cultures to build a more inclusive and globally engaged community. The Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft is an American think tank specializing in ideas to re-work foreign policy.

Zachary Paikin is the Deputy Director of the Quincy Institute Better Order Project.

Tags
The Roundtable Zachary Paikininternational center of the capital region
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
Load More