Robert Burke Warren and Dennis Yerry perform the music of Randy Newman at The Local in Saugerties on 3/18

The Hudson Valley's own Robert Burke Warren and pianist Dennis Yerry present an evening of multi-Grammy/Oscar/Emmy-award-winning songwriter Randy Newman at The Local in Saugerties, New York on Friday, April 18 at 8 p.m.

Robert and Dennis' set will span Newman's career as an acclaimed songwriter and composer, from early selections to latter-day soundtrack gems.

Robert Burke Warren is a writer, performer, teacher, and musician, author of novel "Perfectly Broken" and one-man show "Redheaded Friend," editor of "Cash on Cash: Interviews & Encounters with Johnny Cash," and producer/front-man of The Bowie Bash and I’m Your Man: An Evening of Leonard Cohen.

Dennis Yerry is a musician, composer, arranger and musical director. He composed and music-directed the theatrical production of “Black Elk Speaks” in Denver, Colorado and Los Angeles, California — in which he also performed. His film and TV credits include performances for the Ken Burns documentaries, “Lewis and Clark” and “The West.” He is currently the musical director and composer for “Unto These Hills,” the outdoor drama in Cherokee, North Carolina.