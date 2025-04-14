© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Robert Burke Warren and Dennis Yerry perform the music of Randy Newman at The Local in Saugerties on 3/18

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 14, 2025 at 11:30 AM EDT
Robert Burke Warren, Sarah LaDuke and Dennis Yerry
RBW
Robert Burke Warren, Sarah LaDuke and Dennis Yerry

The Hudson Valley's own Robert Burke Warren and pianist Dennis Yerry present an evening of multi-Grammy/Oscar/Emmy-award-winning songwriter Randy Newman at The Local in Saugerties, New York on Friday, April 18 at 8 p.m.

Robert and Dennis' set will span Newman's career as an acclaimed songwriter and composer, from early selections to latter-day soundtrack gems.

Robert Burke Warren is a writer, performer, teacher, and musician, author of novel "Perfectly Broken" and one-man show "Redheaded Friend," editor of "Cash on Cash: Interviews & Encounters with Johnny Cash," and producer/front-man of The Bowie Bash and I’m Your Man: An Evening of Leonard Cohen.

Dennis Yerry is a musician, composer, arranger and musical director. He composed and music-directed the theatrical production of “Black Elk Speaks” in Denver, Colorado and Los Angeles, California — in which he also performed. His film and TV credits include performances for the Ken Burns documentaries, “Lewis and Clark” and “The West.” He is currently the musical director and composer for “Unto These Hills,” the outdoor drama in Cherokee, North Carolina.

Tags
The Roundtable robert burke warrenmusicrandy newmandennis yerrysaugertiesThe Localconcerttribute
Stay Connected
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has worked in public radio since 2006. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing. She is on the board of WAM Theatre and lives in Albany, New York with her husband, Paul, and their dog, Doritos.
See stories by Sarah LaDuke
Related Content
  • Book cover for Neko Case's memoir "The Harder I Fight The More I Love You"
    The Roundtable
    Neko Case hunts stories and lives the soft rebellion of making music in new memoir
    Sarah LaDuke
    Musician, music producer, artist, and self-proclaimed critter, Neko Case has written her memoir. “The Harder I Fight The More I Love You.” It was released in late January.
  • Alison Pebworth - a Caucasian in a striped shirt with a smart short haircut stands near her art at MASS MoCA
    The Roundtable
    Alison Pebworth's "Cultural Apothecary" at MASS MoCA
    Sarah LaDuke
    A sign reading “Americanitis” in neon-script on a red background - with round white marquee lightbulbs as a border is drawing patrons to one end of Building 6 at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts. This particular space at the contemporary art museum, which opened in 1999 and added this building in 2017, is called “The Prow” - and this is the first time it’s held an interactive exhibition. Alison Pebworth’s Cultural Apothecary opened at the end of February and features a tea service and several invitations to reflect on how you are feeling through emotion identification and surveys.
  • The Roundtable
    2nd Annual Hudson Valley Puppetry Festival 3/22-4/26
    Sarah LaDuke
    Today is World Puppetry Day and Arts Mid-Hudson will mark the holiday starting tomorrow with A Day of Puppetry – which kicks off their Hudson Valley Puppetry Festival. Puppets of all shapes, sizes, and puppetry disciplines will be on display and in performance in communities throughout the mid-Hudson Valley tomorrow through April 26.
  • Image of Ensemble Mik Nawooj performing with text indicating premiere of doc
    The Roundtable
    "The Hip-Hop Orchestra Experience" premieres on PBS All Arts
    Sarah LaDuke
    The new concert documentary, “The Hip-Hop Orchestra Experience” showcases a 28-piece hip-hop orchestra led by JooWan Kim, a Korean-born composer blending the worlds of hip-hop and classical masters like Mozart, Beethoven, and Bach. “The Hip-Hop Orchestra Experience” will premiere on PBS All Arts tomorrow, March 19. It is directed by Josh Nesmith and he joins us along with aforementioned composer JooWan Kim.
  • Heather Maloney in front of a projection of a linocut of a flower, and the album cover for Exploding Star
    The Roundtable
    Down here on the highway looking for signs: Heather Maloney's releases "Exploding Star" on Signature Sounds
    Sarah LaDuke
    Tomorrow night at Caffè Lena, Pioneer Valley based singer-songwriter and visual artist Heather Maloney will play a concert marking the release of her first full-length album in five years.“Exploding Star” - now out from Signature Sounds - is a reverie on loss and grief. A collection of songs written after her father died in 2021, “Exploding Star” is made up of sweet and sour memories, wistful, beautiful melodies, and heart.
Load More