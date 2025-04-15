Book Picks: Northshire Bookstore
This week's Book Picks come from Mike Hare of Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga, NY and Manchester, VT.
Mike:
- Homestand: Small Town Baseball and the Fight for the Soul of America by Will Bardenwerper
- Audition by Katie Kitamura
- The Fate of the Day: The War for America, Fort Ticonderoga to Charleston, 1777-1780 by Rick Atkinson
- Shakespeare: The Man Who Pays the Rent by Judi Dench
- Keeping the Faith: God, Democracy, and the Trial That Riveted a Nation by Brenda Wineapple
- A Gorgeous Excitement by Cynthia Weiner
- Victorian Psycho by Virginia Feito
- King by Jonathan Eig
- Hellhound On His Trail: The Electrifying Account of the Largest Manhunt In American History by Hampton Sides
- King of Kings by Scott Anderson