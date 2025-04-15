© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Book Picks: Northshire Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published April 15, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

This week's Book Picks come from Mike Hare of Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga, NY and Manchester, VT.

Mike:

  • Homestand: Small Town Baseball and the Fight for the Soul of America by Will Bardenwerper
  • Audition by Katie Kitamura
  • The Fate of the Day: The War for America, Fort Ticonderoga to Charleston, 1777-1780 by Rick Atkinson
  • Shakespeare: The Man Who Pays the Rent by Judi Dench
  • Keeping the Faith: God, Democracy, and the Trial That Riveted a Nation by Brenda Wineapple
  • A Gorgeous Excitement by Cynthia Weiner
  • Victorian Psycho by Virginia Feito
  • King by Jonathan Eig
  • Hellhound On His Trail: The Electrifying Account of the Largest Manhunt In American History by Hampton Sides
  • King of Kings by Scott Anderson

 

 

Tags
The Roundtable Book Picksnorthshire bookstore
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More