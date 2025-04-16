The International Center of the Capital Region will present a free public forum featuring a talk entitled "The Role of Diplomacy in Rebuilding Security in Europe" tonight from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m. at the Hudson Valley Community College Bulmer Telecommunications Center in Troy, New York. An open discussion will follow the presentation by Zachary Paikin, the Deputy Director of the Quincy Institute Better Order Project.

Listen • 25:40