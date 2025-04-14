In "Itching to Love," Shelley Fraser Mickle tells the story of her relationship with the dog next-door

Shelley Fraser Mickle is an award-winning author and former storyteller for NPR’s “Morning Edition.” Her new book is “Itching to Love: The Story of a Dog” where she tells us about her decade long relationship with Buddy the mutt next-door who adopted her as his person.

It is told in Shelley’s style, and it is a tale filled with a lot of side trips from everything from AI, to pumping gas, and even a lasagna recipe.