© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

In "Itching to Love," Shelley Fraser Mickle tells the story of her relationship with the dog next-door

By Joe Donahue
Published April 14, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT
Book cover for "Itching to Love"
Resolve Editions

Shelley Fraser Mickle is an award-winning author and former storyteller for NPR’s “Morning Edition.” Her new book is “Itching to Love: The Story of a Dog” where she tells us about her decade long relationship with Buddy the mutt next-door who adopted her as his person.

It is told in Shelley’s style, and it is a tale filled with a lot of side trips from everything from AI, to pumping gas, and even a lasagna recipe.

Tags
The Roundtable Shelley Fraser Micklebooknpr
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More