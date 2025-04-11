'We Could Be That Mistake!' Author Andrew Buss traces legacy of 'Superbad' in 'I Am McLovin'

This spring, I found myself as excited as a high school senior heading to an end of school year party as Andrew Buss’ new book “I Am McLovin: How ‘Superbad’ Became The Biggest Comedy Hit of Its Generation.”

Nearly two decades after its release, the raunchy comedy “Superbad” remains a cultural touchstone. It launched a number of Hollywood careers and catchphrases and redefined what the teen genre could do. And unsurprisingly, like most Hollywood hits, it languished for years before being produced.