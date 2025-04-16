Andre M. Perry's new book is "Black Power Scorecard: Measuring the Racial Gap and What We Can Do to Close It"

A Senior Fellow and Director for the Center of Community Uplift at the Brookings Institution and author of “Know Your Price,” Andre M. Perry’s new book “Black Power Scorecard: Measuring the Racial Gap and What We Can Do to Close It” stresses the critical need for all Americans to come together and work towards a better future.

Historically the quest for power among Black Americans has often been framed as a struggle for equal protections under the law and pursuit of fundamental democratic freedoms. Coverage has typically focused on measuring progress through comparisons to White Americans highlighting racial disparities in the impact of trauma from discrimination.

Alternatively, progress has been illustrated through the achievements of individual artists and entrepreneurs. “Black Power Scorecard” presents a new perspective moving beyond traditional narratives of racial disparities and simplistic notions of exceptionalism to illuminate the undeniable strength within black communities as evidence by improved life expectancies of Black people as well as showcasing how society can build upon the positive factors that contribute to increased longevity.

Andre Perry is a professor of practice of Economics at Washington University in St. Louis, a nationally known and respected commentator on race, structural inequality, and education.