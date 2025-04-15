© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Amity Gaige will be at Odyssey Bookshop on 4/15 to talk about "Heartwood"

By Joe Donahue
Published April 15, 2025 at 11:14 AM EDT

Bestselling Author Amity Gaige will talk about her new novel, “Heartwood,” at Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts tonight at 7 p.m.

In the heart of the Maine woods, an experienced Appalachian Trail hiker goes missing. She is forty-two-year-old Valerie Gillis, who has vanished 200 miles from her final destination.

At the heart of the investigation is Beverly, the determined Maine State Game Warden tasked with finding Valerie, who leads the search on the ground. Meanwhile, Lena, a seventy-six-year-old birdwatcher in a Connecticut retirement community, becomes an unexpected armchair detective.

Amity Gaige is the author of four previous novels, “O My Darling,” “The Folded World,” “Schroder,” and “Sea Wife.”

Tags
The Roundtable bookamity gaigeodyssey bookshop
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More