Amity Gaige will be at Odyssey Bookshop on 4/15 to talk about "Heartwood"

Bestselling Author Amity Gaige will talk about her new novel, “Heartwood,” at Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, Massachusetts tonight at 7 p.m.

In the heart of the Maine woods, an experienced Appalachian Trail hiker goes missing. She is forty-two-year-old Valerie Gillis, who has vanished 200 miles from her final destination.

At the heart of the investigation is Beverly, the determined Maine State Game Warden tasked with finding Valerie, who leads the search on the ground. Meanwhile, Lena, a seventy-six-year-old birdwatcher in a Connecticut retirement community, becomes an unexpected armchair detective.

Amity Gaige is the author of four previous novels, “O My Darling,” “The Folded World,” “Schroder,” and “Sea Wife.”