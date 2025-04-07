"On Air: The Triumph and Tumult of NPR" by Steve Oney

Founded in 1970, NPR is America’s most powerful broadcast news network. NPR and its hosts are a cultural force and a trusted voice, and they have created a mode of journalism and storytelling that helps Americans understand the world in which we live.

In "On Air," a book fourteen years in the making, journalist Steve Oney tells the dramatic history of this institution, tracing the comings and goings of legendary on-air talents and the rise and fall and occasional rise again of brilliant and sometimes venal executives.