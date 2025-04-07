© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

"On Air: The Triumph and Tumult of NPR" by Steve Oney

By Joe Donahue
Published April 7, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT
Book cover for "On Air" by Steve Oney
Avid Reader Press/Simon & Schuster

Founded in 1970, NPR is America’s most powerful broadcast news network. NPR and its hosts are a cultural force and a trusted voice, and they have created a mode of journalism and storytelling that helps Americans understand the world in which we live.

In "On Air," a book fourteen years in the making, journalist Steve Oney tells the dramatic history of this institution, tracing the comings and goings of legendary on-air talents and the rise and fall and occasional rise again of brilliant and sometimes venal executives.

Tags
The Roundtable nprbroadcasterpublic broadcasting
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Comedy writer Carol Leifer's “How to Write a Funny Speech”
    Joe Donahue
    Carol Leifer is an Emmy-Award winner who has written for such shows as “Hacks,” “Seinfeld,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Modern Family,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Larry Sanders Show,” and 10 Academy Award broadcasts. As a standup she appeared on “The Tonight Show,” HBO, as well as “Late Night with David Letterman.” Her new book is “How to Write a Funny Speech… for a Wedding, Bar Mitzvah, Graduation & Every Other Event You Didn't Want to Go to in the First Place” and she has written this with Rick Mitchell featuring a foreword by Carol Burnett.
  • The Roundtable
    The hypnosis and improv show, HYPROV, will be at The Colonial on 4/5
    Joe Donahue
    HYPROV is coming to The Colonial in Pittsfield, MA this weekend for the "Yes, It's Real" Tour. What is Hyprov? Created by improv and comedy legend Colin Mochrie ("Whose Line Is It Anyway?"), and co-star World Renowned Hypnotist Asad Mecci. HYPROV is a 90-minute live show which combines hypnosis and improv - two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics, and everyone in between worldwide.
  • The Roundtable
    The 2025 Woodstock Book Festival 4/3-4/6
    Joe Donahue
    The Woodstock Book Festival begins tonight and runs through Sunday. From the sold-out Story Slam to their closing panel, Memoir-A-Go-Go, they have huge authors and something for every book lover in your life.
  • Adrienne Truscott and Feidlim Cannon in MASTERCLASS
    The Roundtable
    Brokentalkers and Adrienne Truscott bring MASTERCLASS to Bard Fisher Center
    Sarah LaDuke
    This Thursday through Sunday, The Fisher Center at Bard presents “Masterclass,” an hour-long parody about playwriting, power, pomposity and people from Dublin-based theatre troupe Brokentalkers and feminist choreographer and performance artist Adrienne Truscott. Adrienne is one half of cabaret duo The Wau Wau Sisters who mix performance modes from circus to main-stage and with some regularity perform in the buff. She will serve as MC of the Spiegeltent at Bard this summer for the second consecutive season. Brokentalkers are an internationally renowned theatre company, based in Dublin, Ireland led by Co-Artistic Directors Feidlim Cannon and Gary Keegan with Creative Producer Rachel Bergin.
  • Lisa Michelle Anderson - a woman in front of a carnival ride wears a tan cowperson hat and a blue top
    The Roundtable
    Lisa Michelle Anderson's "Get to Somewhere" album release show at The Lion's Den on 4/5
    Sarah LaDuke
    Lisa Michelle Anderson is a Berkshire-based folk-rock singer-songwriter with a new album and record release show coming up this week!“Get to Somewhere,” produced by Johnny Irion is a collection of true stories that have shaped Lisa’s life and work. The album comes out this Friday, April 4 and Lisa Michelle Anderson will play an album release concert with special guests at The Lion’s Den in Stockbridge, Massachusetts on Saturday, April 5.
Load More