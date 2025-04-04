© 2025
The Roundtable

Carol Leifer's new book “How to Write a Funny Speech… for a Wedding, Bar Mitzvah, Graduation & Every Other Event You Didn't Want to Go to in the First Place”

By Joe Donahue
Published April 4, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

Carol Leifer is an Emmy-Award winner who has written for such shows as “Hacks,” “Seinfeld,” “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” “Modern Family,” “Saturday Night Live,” “The Larry Sanders Show,” and 10 Academy Award broadcasts.
As a standup she appeared on “The Tonight Show,” HBO, as well as “Late Night with David Letterman.”

Her new book is “How to Write a Funny Speech… for a Wedding, Bar Mitzvah, Graduation & Every Other Event You Didn't Want to Go to in the First Place” and she has written this with Rick Mitchell featuring a foreword by Carol Burnett.  

