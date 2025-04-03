The hypnosis and improv show, HYPROV, will be at The Colonial on 4/5

HYPROV is coming to The Colonial in Pittsfield, MA this weekend for the "Yes, It's Real" Tour. What is Hyprov?

Created by improv and comedy legend Colin Mochrie ("Whose Line Is It Anyway?"), and co-star World Renowned Hypnotist Asad Mecci. HYPROV is a 90-minute live show which combines hypnosis and improv - two art forms that have mystified and entertained fans, skeptics, and everyone in between worldwide.

Hyprov begins with Asad welcoming 20 volunteers on stage to be hypnotized—a process that takes about 20 minutes. The most receptive “Hyprovisors” then join Colin and create an instant improv troupe and perform the rest of the show, while fully under hypnosis.