The 2025 Woodstock Book Festival will begin tonight 4/3 and run till 4/6

The Woodstock Book Festival begins tonight and runs through Sunday. From the sold-out Story Slam to their closing panel, Memoir-A-Go-Go, they have huge authors and something for every book lover in your life.

Panels on wisdom keepers, women’s rights post-Roe, rock & roll, how place defines story, love and heartbreak, the Gilmore Girls, and daring to tell your story! Highlights include Moon Zappa and Griffin Dunne.

We welcome the head of this book festival, Martha Frankel.