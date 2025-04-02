© 2025
The Roundtable

Lisa Michelle Anderson's "Get to Somewhere" album release show at The Lion's Den on 4/5

By Sarah LaDuke
Published April 2, 2025 at 11:30 AM EDT
Lisa Michelle Anderson - a woman in front of a carnival ride wears a tan cowperson hat and a blue top
provided
Lisa Michelle Anderson

Lisa Michelle Anderson is a Berkshire-based folk-rock singer-songwriter with a new album and record release show coming up this week!

“Get to Somewhere,” produced by Johnny Irion is a collection of true stories that have shaped Lisa’s life and work. The album comes out this Friday, April 4 and Lisa Michelle Anderson will play an album release concert with special guests at The Lion’s Den in Stockbridge, Massachusetts on Saturday, April 5.

Sarah LaDuke
