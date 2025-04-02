Lisa Michelle Anderson's "Get to Somewhere" album release show at The Lion's Den on 4/5
Lisa Michelle Anderson is a Berkshire-based folk-rock singer-songwriter with a new album and record release show coming up this week!
“Get to Somewhere,” produced by Johnny Irion is a collection of true stories that have shaped Lisa’s life and work. The album comes out this Friday, April 4 and Lisa Michelle Anderson will play an album release concert with special guests at The Lion’s Den in Stockbridge, Massachusetts on Saturday, April 5.