The Albany Symphony Orchestra will be at the Palace Theatre in Albany tomorrow night at 7:30. The concert will feature Ravel’s “Boléro,” “Concerto for Hindustani Violin” by Reena Esmail and Berlioz’s “Symphonie Fantastique.”

There will be a pre-concert talk at 6:30pm.

Albany Symphony’s Music Director David Alan Miller, World-Renowned Violinist Kala Ramnath, and composer Reena Esmail all join us.