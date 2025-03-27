© 2025
The Roundtable

A look into the current exhibitions at the Norman Rockwell Museum

By Joe Donahue
Published March 27, 2025 at 11:13 AM EDT
M. Livesey: Acquisition Depositor, M. Livesey: Owner (Gift)
©Anita Kunz. All rights reserved.
/
Virgil Partch
Original Sisters, Portraits of Tenacity and Courage; Pantheon.
I Grind Out Ten Ideas a Week, illustration for the Famous Artists Cartoon Course, 1956. Ink on paper [NRM.2014.02.2468]
Anita Kunz (b. 1956) Original Sisters book cover, 2021.

“All for Laughs: The Artists of the Famous Cartoonist Course” and “Anita Kunz: Original Sisters; Portraits of Tenacity and Courage” are two of the current exhibitions on view at The Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

“All for Laughs” brings together a selection of more than 75 works, including original process and finished artworks from the Permanent Illustration Collection of the Norman Rockwell Museum. It also contains a dynamic video component that delves into the history of the Famous Artists Cartoonist Course.

“Anita Kunz: Original Sisters; Portraits of Tenacity and Courage” is a series of portraits that reveals and honors the contributions of history-making women. To create the series, award-winning illustrator Anita Kunz carefully researched, wrote about, and portrayed each subject, sometimes compiling scant available information to establish a more complete picture.

To tell us more we welcome our dear friend - Stephanie Plunkett - Deputy Director/Chief Curator from the Norman Rockwell Museum – along with artist Anita Kunz and Jane Dini, Curator of Exhibitions at NRM and curator of “Anita Kunz: Original Sisters, Portraits, of Tenacity and Courage.”

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
