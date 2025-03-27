A look into the current exhibitions at the Norman Rockwell Museum

“All for Laughs: The Artists of the Famous Cartoonist Course” and “Anita Kunz: Original Sisters; Portraits of Tenacity and Courage” are two of the current exhibitions on view at The Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge, Massachusetts.

“All for Laughs” brings together a selection of more than 75 works, including original process and finished artworks from the Permanent Illustration Collection of the Norman Rockwell Museum. It also contains a dynamic video component that delves into the history of the Famous Artists Cartoonist Course.

“Anita Kunz: Original Sisters; Portraits of Tenacity and Courage” is a series of portraits that reveals and honors the contributions of history-making women. To create the series, award-winning illustrator Anita Kunz carefully researched, wrote about, and portrayed each subject, sometimes compiling scant available information to establish a more complete picture.

To tell us more we welcome our dear friend - Stephanie Plunkett - Deputy Director/Chief Curator from the Norman Rockwell Museum – along with artist Anita Kunz and Jane Dini, Curator of Exhibitions at NRM and curator of “Anita Kunz: Original Sisters, Portraits, of Tenacity and Courage.”