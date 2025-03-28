"Wicked" author Gregory Maguire at Albany Film Festival 3/29

Gregory Maguire is an Albany native and is back in the city this weekend to talk about his latest book, “Elphie,” the coming-of-age story of Elphaba, who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West.

Maguire is the New York Times bestselling author of The Wicked Years, a series that includes “Wicked” - the classic that is the basis for the Tony Award–winning Broadway musical of the same name and the major motion pictures – one already a hit, one due for release later this year.

There is also a brand-new graphic novel adaptation of “Wicked,” the first in a two-part series featuring full-color illustrations by Scott Hampton.

Maguire’s other books in the Wicked series include “Son of a Witch,” “A Lion Among Men,” and “Out of Oz.” His other novels include “A Wild Winter Swan,” “After Alice,” “Confessions of an Ugly Stepsister,” “Lost,” and “Mirror Mirror.”

Maguire will be participating in the Albany Film Festival at the University at Albany tomorrow at 10:45 AM in the Performing Arts Center Main Theatre in a conversation with Paul Grondahl.