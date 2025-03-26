The musical “RESPECT: This One’s for the Girls” will be making its Hudson Valley debut at the Rosendale Theatre on 3/27

Rosendale Theatre in Rosendale, NY in collaboration with Phoenicia Playhouse in Phoenicia, NY is putting on the Hudson Valley premiere of the musical “RESPECT: This One’s for the Girls” based on the book “RESPECT: Women and Popular Music” written by Dr. Dorothy Marcic. Performances will start on 3/27 through 3/30. Phoenicia Playhouse will then have performances starting on 4/4 and ending on 4/13.

Ann Citron is the current Theater Arts Director and former Director of the Rosendale Theatre. Ovi Vargas is the director and interim artistic director for Phoenicia Playhouse as well as the director of this production. Finally, Dr. Dorothy Marcic. Who is a playwright, professor, and writer, whose productions have played in 100 cities, including her off-Broadway musical of “SISTAS.”