© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

UAlbany Jazz Appreciation Month Festival set to celebrate Bill McCann's 40th Anniversary at WCDB on 4/5

By Joe Donahue
Published April 1, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT
Bill McCann

April is National Jazz Appreciation Month, and we’re excited to kick it off with our next guest, Bill McCann.

Bill McCann is the longtime Host of “The Saturday Morning Edition of Jazz” on 90.9 FM, WCDB, the student-run radio station at UAlbany; he is the President of A Place for Jazz, which is a non for profit organization promoting world class jazz in the Capital District; and he is also the new host of “The WAMC Jazz Show” which airs on Saturday nights from 11:00 pm to midnight. McCann has recently taken over the gig for Tim Coakley, who retired as host after 38 years.

McCann is celebrating his 40th Anniversary as Host of "The Saturday Morning Edition of Jazz" on WCDB.

There is a UAlbany Jazz Appreciation Month Festival taking place this coming Saturday, April 5th.
 
A Place for Jazz will host a Spring Jazz Appreciation Month Concert featuring Scott Hamilton and Harry Allen doing a Centennial Tribute to Al Cohn and Zoot Sims, taking place on Friday, April 25th.

Tags
The Roundtable Bill McCannUAlbany Jazz Appreciation Month Festival
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • The Roundtable
    Jeanne Carstensen's new book "A Greek Tragedy: One Day, A Deadly Shipwreck, And the Human Cost of The Refugee Crisis"
    Joe Donahue
    On October 28, 2015, a boat meant for only a few dozen passengers capsized off the coast of Greece. Hundreds of refugees, forced in desperation onto the overloaded boat manned by armed smugglers, were tossed into the sea. The resulting loss of life, the largest in a single day during the crisis in the Aegean, shocked the world.After nearly a decade of research, interviews, and investigation, reporter Jeanne Carstensen has looked to capture every detail of the dramatic twenty-four hours. Her new book is: "A Greek Tragedy: One Day, A Deadly Shipwreck, And the Human Cost of The Refugee Crisis."
  • Alison Pebworth - a Caucasian in a striped shirt with a smart short haircut stands near her art at MASS MoCA
    The Roundtable
    Alison Pebworth's "Cultural Apothecary" at MASS MoCA
    Sarah LaDuke
    A sign reading “Americanitis” in neon-script on a red background - with round white marquee lightbulbs as a border is drawing patrons to one end of Building 6 at MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts. This particular space at the contemporary art museum, which opened in 1999 and added this building in 2017, is called “The Prow” - and this is the first time it’s held an exhibition. Alison Pebworth’s Cultural Apothecary opened at the end of February in The Prow, and features a tea service and several invitations to reflect on how you are feeling through emotion identification and surveys.
  • The Roundtable
    "Wicked" author Gregory Maguire at Albany Film Festival 3/29
    Joe Donahue
    Gregory Maguire is an Albany native and is back in the city this weekend to talk about his latest book, “Elphie,” the coming-of-age story of Elphaba, who becomes the Wicked Witch of the West.Maguire will be participating in the Albany Film Festival at the University at Albany tomorrow at 10:45 AM in the Performing Arts Center Main Theatre in a conversation with Paul Grondahl.
Load More