UAlbany Jazz Appreciation Month Festival set to celebrate Bill McCann's 40th Anniversary at WCDB on 4/5

April is National Jazz Appreciation Month, and we’re excited to kick it off with our next guest, Bill McCann.

Bill McCann is the longtime Host of “The Saturday Morning Edition of Jazz” on 90.9 FM, WCDB, the student-run radio station at UAlbany; he is the President of A Place for Jazz, which is a non for profit organization promoting world class jazz in the Capital District; and he is also the new host of “The WAMC Jazz Show” which airs on Saturday nights from 11:00 pm to midnight. McCann has recently taken over the gig for Tim Coakley, who retired as host after 38 years.

McCann is celebrating his 40th Anniversary as Host of "The Saturday Morning Edition of Jazz" on WCDB.

There is a UAlbany Jazz Appreciation Month Festival taking place this coming Saturday, April 5th.



A Place for Jazz will host a Spring Jazz Appreciation Month Concert featuring Scott Hamilton and Harry Allen doing a Centennial Tribute to Al Cohn and Zoot Sims, taking place on Friday, April 25th.