Jeanne Carstensen's new book "A Greek Tragedy: One Day, A Deadly Shipwreck, And the Human Cost of The Refugee Crisis"

By Joe Donahue
Published March 31, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT

On October 28, 2015, a boat meant for only a few dozen passengers capsized off the coast of Greece. Hundreds of refugees, forced in desperation onto the overloaded boat manned by armed smugglers, were tossed into the sea. The resulting loss of life, the largest in a single day during the crisis in the Aegean, shocked the world.

After nearly a decade of research, interviews, and investigation, reporter Jeanne Carstensen has looked to capture every detail of the dramatic twenty-four hours. Her new book is: "A Greek Tragedy: One Day, A Deadly Shipwreck, And the Human Cost of The Refugee Crisis."

The Roundtable bookGreeceRefugeesJeanne Carstensen
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
