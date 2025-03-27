© 2025
The Roundtable

"The Scopes Monkey Trial 100 Years Later: What Happened Then and Why Should We Care Now?" - new course at OLLI

By Joe Donahue
Published March 27, 2025 at 11:33 AM EDT
Smithsonian Archives

In July 1925, Clarence Darrow, William Jennings Bryan, and a supporting cast of fascinating characters converged upon Dayton, Tennessee for what became known as "The Scopes Monkey Trial."

Religion. Science. Education. Free speech. Textbooks. All were at issue for eight days of an epic battle that was broadcast on radio to the nation. The trial later was popularized in "Inherit the Wind" but the real trial was even more interesting.

"The Scopes Monkey Trial 100 Years Later: What Happened Then and Why Should We Care Now?" Is a 6-part course from Doug Mishkin starting April 1st at OLLI: the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College.

Doug Mishkin is a frequent OLLI teacher, speaker, and interviewer. He has taught “The Songs of Woody’s Children: Pete Seeger and Beyond” and “The Values of Aaron Sorkin: The West Wing and Beyond.”

The Scopes Monkey Trial
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
