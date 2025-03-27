"The Scopes Monkey Trial 100 Years Later: What Happened Then and Why Should We Care Now?" - new course at OLLI

In July 1925, Clarence Darrow, William Jennings Bryan, and a supporting cast of fascinating characters converged upon Dayton, Tennessee for what became known as "The Scopes Monkey Trial."

Religion. Science. Education. Free speech. Textbooks. All were at issue for eight days of an epic battle that was broadcast on radio to the nation. The trial later was popularized in "Inherit the Wind" but the real trial was even more interesting.

"The Scopes Monkey Trial 100 Years Later: What Happened Then and Why Should We Care Now?" Is a 6-part course from Doug Mishkin starting April 1st at OLLI: the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at Berkshire Community College.

Doug Mishkin is a frequent OLLI teacher, speaker, and interviewer. He has taught “The Songs of Woody’s Children: Pete Seeger and Beyond” and “The Values of Aaron Sorkin: The West Wing and Beyond.”