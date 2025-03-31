On October 28, 2015, a boat meant for only a few dozen passengers capsized off the coast of Greece. Hundreds of refugees, forced in desperation onto the overloaded boat manned by armed smugglers, were tossed into the sea. The resulting loss of life, the largest in a single day during the crisis in the Aegean, shocked the world.After nearly a decade of research, interviews, and investigation, reporter Jeanne Carstensen has looked to capture every detail of the dramatic twenty-four hours. Her new book is: "A Greek Tragedy: One Day, A Deadly Shipwreck, And the Human Cost of The Refugee Crisis."

Listen • 26:03