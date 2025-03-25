The Empire State Youth Orchestra's upcoming concerts

We focus now on The Empire State Youth Orchestra and their upcoming concerts. These concerts not only highlight the incredible dedication of ESYO’s young musicians but also demonstrate the power of collaboration in shaping the next generation of artists.

They include “Fluid Realities: An Orchestral Exploration featuring Symphonie Fantastique” on 3/30 at 3:00 pm at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. The next concert is “Symphony Orchestra with RPI Symphony Orchestra” on 4/5 at 2:00 pm at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

This morning, we welcome ESYO Symphony Orchestra Conductor Etienne Abelin, guest conductor Robert Whalen, and ESYO cellist Abi Norsworthy.