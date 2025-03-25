© 2025
The Roundtable

The Empire State Youth Orchestra's upcoming concerts

By Joe Donahue
Published March 25, 2025 at 11:15 AM EDT

We focus now on The Empire State Youth Orchestra and their upcoming concerts. These concerts not only highlight the incredible dedication of ESYO’s young musicians but also demonstrate the power of collaboration in shaping the next generation of artists.

They include “Fluid Realities: An Orchestral Exploration featuring Symphonie Fantastique” on 3/30 at 3:00 pm at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall. The next concert is “Symphony Orchestra with RPI Symphony Orchestra” on 4/5 at 2:00 pm at Troy Savings Bank Music Hall.

This morning, we welcome ESYO Symphony Orchestra Conductor Etienne Abelin, guest conductor Robert Whalen, and ESYO cellist Abi Norsworthy.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
