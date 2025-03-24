© 2025
The Roundtable

Albany Film Festival at UAlbany 3/29

By Joe Donahue
Published March 24, 2025 at 1:55 PM EDT
Promotional illustration for Albany Film Festival 2025
Provided

The Albany Film Festival hosts filmmakers and screens films that explore the craft of diverse storytelling in cinema, foster a deeper understanding of social justice and celebrate the human experience in all its dimensions.

The festival includes in-depth panel discussions and how-to workshops with writers, screenwriters, filmmakers and film industry professionals, film critics and authors who have adapted their books into films. This year's Albany Film Festival takes place on 3/29.

Albany Film Festival
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
