Albany Film Festival at UAlbany 3/29
The Albany Film Festival hosts filmmakers and screens films that explore the craft of diverse storytelling in cinema, foster a deeper understanding of social justice and celebrate the human experience in all its dimensions.
The festival includes in-depth panel discussions and how-to workshops with writers, screenwriters, filmmakers and film industry professionals, film critics and authors who have adapted their books into films. This year's Albany Film Festival takes place on 3/29.