The Roundtable

Translucent Borders Weekend at The Ashokan Center 4/4-4/6

By Joe Donahue
Published March 24, 2025 at 11:10 AM EDT

Translucent Borders is a project exploring ways that dancers and musicians can engage across geographic, cultural, and economic borders.

The Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, New York will host Translucent Borders Weekend on April 4 – 6th.

Since 2015, Translucent Borders has facilitated global conversations between dancers and musicians in the Middle East, Greece, Cuba, and Ghana through interviews, knowledge-sharing circles, master classes, improvisatory lab work, and collaborative performance.

The project is a Working Group of NYU’s Global Institute for Advanced Study. Andy Teirstein is the camp organizer and Arts Professor at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
