Translucent Borders Weekend at The Ashokan Center 4/4-4/6

Translucent Borders is a project exploring ways that dancers and musicians can engage across geographic, cultural, and economic borders.

The Ashokan Center in Olivebridge, New York will host Translucent Borders Weekend on April 4 – 6th.

Since 2015, Translucent Borders has facilitated global conversations between dancers and musicians in the Middle East, Greece, Cuba, and Ghana through interviews, knowledge-sharing circles, master classes, improvisatory lab work, and collaborative performance.

The project is a Working Group of NYU’s Global Institute for Advanced Study. Andy Teirstein is the camp organizer and Arts Professor at the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University.