John Feinstein - in memoriam

John Feinstein, whose career as a columnist and bestselling author of books about sports made him one of the most notable sportswriters of his time, died Thursday. He was 69. John Feinstein was a regular sports columnist for the Post was a frequent contributor to a variety of radio programs, with a regular stint on National Public Radio.

He joined our program often and it was already a treat to talk with him. Our final conversation was late last fall. We share a portion of that interview in memoriam.