The Roundtable

John Feinstein - in memoriam

By Joe Donahue
Published March 14, 2025 at 10:48 AM EDT
John Feinstein
Caleb Jones/AP
John Feinstein

John Feinstein, whose career as a columnist and bestselling author of books about sports made him one of the most notable sportswriters of his time, died Thursday. He was 69. John Feinstein was a regular sports columnist for the Post was a frequent contributor to a variety of radio programs, with a regular stint on National Public Radio.

He joined our program often and it was already a treat to talk with him. Our final conversation was late last fall. We share a portion of that interview in memoriam.

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
Related Content
  • Joe Donahue and Chita Rivera - 2014 at Williamstown Theatre Festival
    The Roundtable
    Chita Rivera - in memoriam
    Joe Donahue
    Theatrical icon and legend of the stage, Chita Rivera, died yesterday at the age of 91.
  • Tony Bennett and Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable
    Tony Bennett - in memoriam
    Joe Donahue
    For decades, singer Tony Bennett was a class unto himself and a bastion of The American Songbook. He has died at the age of 96.Bennett delighted his fans around the globe with timeless classics such as "Because of You," "Rags to Riches," and his signature song, "I Left My Heart in San Francisco." From success as a crooner through his generation-spanning duets, his career was remarkable for both its constancy and duration.Joe Donahue spoke with Tony Bennett in 2014, prior to a concert he was performing at Tanglewood. We air a portion of that conversation this morning in memoriam.
  • David Crosby, photographed in New York on August 3, 1984.
    The Roundtable
    David Crosby - in memoriam
    Joe Donahue
    David Crosby has died at the age of 81. Crosby was a legendary singer-songwriter and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, inducted as a member of both the iconic folk-rock band The Byrds — with whom he first rose to stardom — and the iconic Woodstock era-defining group Crosby, Stills & Nash.
  • The Roundtable
    Peter Bogdanovich - in memoriam
    Sarah LaDuke
    Legendary director, actor and screenwriter Peter Bogdanovich has died at age 82. He shot to fame with “The Last Picture Show” in 1971, earning an Academy Award nomination in his early 30s. Other films included “Paper Moon,” “Mask,” “Saint Jack” and a long-running project to finish Orson Welles’ “The Other Side of the Wind” in 2019. A tabloid fixture throughout his life, Bogdanovich was introduced to a new generation with a recurring role on “The Sopranos.” He spoke with WAMC in 2011 when he was attending a screening of his film "Daisy Miller" at The Linda.
  • Stephen Sondheim circa 1970
    The Roundtable
    Stephen Sondheim - in memoriam
    Joe Donahue
    American Theatre icon and innovator, Stephen Sondheim, has died at the age of 91. The composer and lyricist had a creative hand in shows like "West Side Story," "Gypsy," "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to The Forum," "Company," "Follies," "A Little Night Music," "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street," "Sunday in the Park with George," "Into the Woods," and "Assassins." This interview was recorded in 2011.
  • President Jimmy Carter and Joe Donahue
    The Roundtable
    Jimmy Carter: A Life - a WAMC in memoriam special
    Joe Donahue
    Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, died Sunday, December 29 at the age of 100. The Carter Center announced he died in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.Carter was president from 1977 to 1981, but he was perhaps more famous for the life he led after leaving office. Carter was one of the biggest advocates for peace, democracy and international human rights.This special, Jimmy Carter: A Life, features Joe Donahue's archival interviews with President Carter, Walter Mondale, historians Kai Bird and Jonathan Alter, and more.
  • Book cover for Wanderings of a Wayward Woodcarver
    The Roundtable
    "Wanderings of a Wayward Woodcarver" by Gerry Holzman - Rebroadcast in memoriam
    Joe Donahue
    Gerry Holzman passed away this week. He was a master wood-carver, the mastermind behind the Empire State Carousel and a dear friend. He was my neighbor for several years in Cambridge, NY and I got to watch him work, hear his stories and have the joy of being around him.Last year I spoke to him about his memoir, Wanderings of a Wayward Woodcarver. We share that interview this morning to celebrate Gerry and his incredible life.
  • Awards and plaques in Doug Trumbull's screening room in the Berkshires
    The Roundtable
    Film Director and special effects innovator Douglas Trumbull - in memoriam
    Sarah LaDuke
    Berkshire-based film director and technical effects genius Doug Trumbull died on February 7 at the age of 79. Sarah LaDuke spoke with him in 2011 when The Berkshire International Film Festival chose him as their honoree.
