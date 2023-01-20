© 2023
The Roundtable

David Crosby - in memoriam

By Joe Donahue
Published January 20, 2023 at 11:13 AM EST
David Crosby, photographed in New York on August 3, 1984.
Ebet Roberts
/
Redferns
David Crosby has died at the age of 81.

Crosby was a legendary singer-songwriter and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, inducted as a member of both the iconic folk-rock band The Byrds — with whom he first rose to stardom — and the iconic Woodstock era-defining group Crosby, Stills & Nash.

We spoke with Crosby in 2016 when he was on tour playing songs from throughout his storied career. For that tour, which had a stop at The Bardavon, he was joined by his son James Raymond on piano and he’d been working with Michael League of Snarky Puppy on a new solo album.

He joined us again in 2018 in advance of a performance at Tanglewood.

We re-air portions of those interviews today.

