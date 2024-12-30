Jimmy Carter: A Life - a WAMC in memoriam special

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, died Sunday, December 29 at the age of 100. The Carter Center announced he died in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Carter was president from 1977 to 1981, but he was perhaps more famous for the life he led after leaving office. Carter was one of the biggest advocates for peace, democracy and international human rights.

This special, "Jimmy Carter: A Life," features Joe Donahue's archival interviews with President Carter, Walter Mondale, historians Kai Bird and Jonathan Alter, and more.