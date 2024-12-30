© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Jimmy Carter: A Life - a WAMC in memoriam special

By Joe Donahue
Published December 30, 2024 at 10:00 AM EST
President Jimmy Carter and Joe Donahue
K. Donahue
President Jimmy Carter and Joe Donahue

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, died Sunday, December 29 at the age of 100. The Carter Center announced he died in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Carter was president from 1977 to 1981, but he was perhaps more famous for the life he led after leaving office. Carter was one of the biggest advocates for peace, democracy and international human rights.

This special, "Jimmy Carter: A Life," features Joe Donahue's archival interviews with President Carter, Walter Mondale, historians Kai Bird and Jonathan Alter, and more.

Tags
The Roundtable jimmy carterPresident Jimmy Carterin memoriamobituarypresidential historycharityfaithcrisis
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
  • Joe Donahue and Chita Rivera - 2014 at Williamstown Theatre Festival
    The Roundtable
    Chita Rivera - in memoriam
    Joe Donahue
    Theatrical icon and legend of the stage, Chita Rivera, died yesterday at the age of 91.
  • The Roundtable
    Bob Newhart - in memoriam
    Joe Donahue
    Comic Bob Newhart, best known for an everyman persona that powered two classic TV sitcoms, died Thursday morning. He was 94. We will remember him this morning.
  • The Roundtable
    Christopher Plummer - In Memoriam
    Joe Donahue
    Actors Christopher Plummer has died at the age of 91. The Academy Award winner starred in "The Sound of Music," "All the Money in the World," "Beginners,"…
  • Gene Wilder (1933-2016)
    Arts & Culture
    Gene Wilder - In Memoriam
    Joe Donahue
    Gene Wilder, who regularly stole the show in such comedic gems as “The Producers,” “Blazing Saddles,” “Young Frankenstein,” “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate…
  • Caroll Spinney and Big Bird, early 1970s
    Arts & Culture
    Caroll Spinney - In Memoriam
    Joe Donahue
    Caroll Spinney, puppeteer, cartoonist, author and speaker most famous for playing Big Bird and Oscar the Grouch on “Sesame Street” from its inception in…
  • The Roundtable
    Joan Rivers - In Memoriam
    Joe Donahue
    Joan Rivers kept audiences laughing through a 50-year career. It was a career that certainly had its bumps: bankruptcy, getting banned from The Tonight…
  • The Roundtable
    Maya Angelou - In Memoriam
    Joe Donahue
    Dr. Maya Angelou, the memoirist and poet who wrote I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings, died on Wednesday in her home in Winston-Salem, N.C. She was 86.Born…
  • Carol Channing and Joe Donahue in studio at WAMC
    The Roundtable
    Carol Channing - In Memoriam
    Joe Donahue
    Tonight, all Broadway theaters will honor Carol Channing, who died on Tuesday at the age of 97, by dimming their marquee lights. Her performances as the…
  • Olivia_Newton_John_(2084572536).jpg - 61st Annual Academy Awards, 1989
    The Roundtable
    Olivia Newton-John - in memoriam
    Joe Donahue
    Australian pop star and actor Olivia Newton John died yesterday; she was 73. Best known for her iconic performance opposite John Travolta as Sandy in the 1978 movie musical “Grease,” she was already a popular easy-listening singer with several hit songs when she was cast it the film. In 1981, her poppy dance hit "Physical," became her biggest hit and spent 10 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100. After learning she had breast cancer in 1992, Newton-John became an advocate for research into the disease. We spoke with her in 2011 when a northeast tour brought her to The Palace Theatre in Albany, New York.
Load More