Actor David Strathairn part of "Selected Shorts" live at The Stissing Center 3/9

"Selected Shorts," hosted by Ophira Eisenberg, will be coming to the Stissing Center in Pine Plains on Sunday, March 9th at 3:00 PM. The cast will include Teagle Bougere, Lauren Ambrose and David Strathairn – who joins us for a preview this morning. The theme is: "Transformations / Embracing Change"

From the whimsical to the profound, these tales will illuminate the myriad ways we change—whether through personal growth, unexpected encounters, or magical moments. It’s story time… for adults! Spellbinding short stories by both established and emerging writers take on new life when they are performed by stars of stage and screen.

It gives us a chance to experience the hit public radio series and podcast live for an afternoon of funny, moving, and unforgettable performances.

David Strathairn has been an "in-demand" actor for decades, from his early films with John Sayles through his Oscar-nominated performance as the legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow in the 2005 film "Good Night, and Good Luck."