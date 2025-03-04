© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Actor David Strathairn part of "Selected Shorts" live at The Stissing Center 3/9

By Joe Donahue
Published March 4, 2025 at 11:13 AM EST
4 performers' headshots - (clockwise from top left) Ophira Eisenberg, Teagle Bougere, Lauren Ambrose David Strathairn
Stissing Center
/
provided
(clockwise from top left) Ophira Eisenberg, Teagle Bougere, Lauren Ambrose David Strathairn

"Selected Shorts," hosted by Ophira Eisenberg, will be coming to the Stissing Center in Pine Plains on Sunday, March 9th at 3:00 PM. The cast will include Teagle Bougere, Lauren Ambrose and David Strathairnwho joins us for a preview this morning. The theme is: "Transformations / Embracing Change"

From the whimsical to the profound, these tales will illuminate the myriad ways we change—whether through personal growth, unexpected encounters, or magical moments. It’s story time… for adults! Spellbinding short stories by both established and emerging writers take on new life when they are performed by stars of stage and screen.

It gives us a chance to experience the hit public radio series and podcast live for an afternoon of funny, moving, and unforgettable performances.

David Strathairn has been an "in-demand" actor for decades, from his early films with John Sayles through his Oscar-nominated performance as the legendary journalist Edward R. Murrow in the 2005 film "Good Night, and Good Luck."

Tags
The Roundtable David StrathairnStissing Centerselected shorts
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More