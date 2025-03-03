Marshall Karp's new thriller takes readers on a dying woman's mission to handpick her husband's next wife in "Don’t Tell Me How to Die"

An award-winning former advertising executive, Marshall Karp is a playwright and a screenwriter and has written and produced numerous TV shows. Having paid his dues in Hollywood, he began killing the people he used to work with - in his novels - the Lomax and Biggs series.

And then he started collaborating with James Patterson and the duo have concocted the NYPD Red Series. After six bestsellers, Marshall is carrying the series forward on his own with "NYPD Red 7" and soon to be # 8.

The new book is "Don’t Tell Me How to Die." It is out tomorrow. As one blurb writer wrote: A razor-sharp domestic thriller about a dying woman’s desperate mission to handpick her husband’s next wife and she’ll stop at nothing to get the job done. Darkly funny and relentlessly suspenseful, Karp displays every skill as one of the greatest storytellers of our generation.