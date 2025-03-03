© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Alexandar Mihailovic presents the parallel between the U.S. and Russia's approach to politics in "Illiberal Vanguard: Populist Elitism in the United States and Russia"

By Joe Donahue
Published March 3, 2025 at 10:47 AM EST

Recent years have witnessed a growing affinity between increasingly radicalized right-wing movements in the United States and Russia. In "Illiberal Vanguard: Populist Elitism in the United States and Russia," Alexandar Mihailovic untangles this confluence, considering ethno-nationalist movements in both countries and their parallel approaches to gender, race, and performative identity.

Rather than probe specific points of possible contact or political collusion, Mihailovic unveils the mirrored styles of thought that characterize far-right elitism in two erstwhile enemy nations.

Alexandar Mihailovic is professor emeritus of comparative literature and Russian at Hofstra University and visiting professor at Bennington College. He will be talking about and signing his book on Friday at 6:00pm at Northshire Bookstore in Manchester Center, VT.

Tags
The Roundtable Alexander Mihailovicbook
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More