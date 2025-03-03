Alexandar Mihailovic presents the parallel between the U.S. and Russia's approach to politics in "Illiberal Vanguard: Populist Elitism in the United States and Russia"

Recent years have witnessed a growing affinity between increasingly radicalized right-wing movements in the United States and Russia. In "Illiberal Vanguard: Populist Elitism in the United States and Russia," Alexandar Mihailovic untangles this confluence, considering ethno-nationalist movements in both countries and their parallel approaches to gender, race, and performative identity.

Rather than probe specific points of possible contact or political collusion, Mihailovic unveils the mirrored styles of thought that characterize far-right elitism in two erstwhile enemy nations.

Alexandar Mihailovic is professor emeritus of comparative literature and Russian at Hofstra University and visiting professor at Bennington College. He will be talking about and signing his book on Friday at 6:00pm at Northshire Bookstore in Manchester Center, VT.