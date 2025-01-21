© 2025
The Roundtable

Book Picks: The Book House and Northshire Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published January 21, 2025 at 11:33 AM EST

This week's Book Picks come from Cheryl McKeon from the Book House in Albany, NY & Market Block Books in Troy, NY and Jess Hunsicker from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, NY and Manchester Center, VT.

Cheryl:

  • The Heart of Winter by Jonathan Evison
  • Women Talking by Miriam Toews
  • The Three Lives of Cate Kay by Kate Fagan
  • The Queens of Crime by Marie Benedict
  • Every Tom, Dick and Harry by Elinor Lipman
  • Love & Saffron by Kim Fay
  • Dear Miss Perkins: the Story of Frances Perkins’ Efforts to Aid Refugees from Nazi Germany – by Rebecca Brenner Graham
  • Homestand: Small Town Baseball and the Fight for the Soul of America by Will Bardenwerper

Jess:

  • The Empusium by Olga Tokarczuk
  • The Memory Palace: True Short Stories of the Past by Nate DiMeo
  • Good Girl by Aria Aber
  • Andromeda by Therese Bohman
  • Beta Vulgaris by Margie Sarsfield
  • Optional Practical Training by Shubha Sunder
  • The Mesopotamian Riddle: An Archaeologist, a Soldier, a Clergyman, and the Race to Decipher the World's Oldest Writing by Joshua Hammer

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
