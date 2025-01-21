Book Picks: The Book House and Northshire Bookstore
This week's Book Picks come from Cheryl McKeon from the Book House in Albany, NY & Market Block Books in Troy, NY and Jess Hunsicker from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, NY and Manchester Center, VT.
Cheryl:
- The Heart of Winter by Jonathan Evison
- Women Talking by Miriam Toews
- The Three Lives of Cate Kay by Kate Fagan
- The Queens of Crime by Marie Benedict
- Every Tom, Dick and Harry by Elinor Lipman
- Love & Saffron by Kim Fay
- Dear Miss Perkins: the Story of Frances Perkins’ Efforts to Aid Refugees from Nazi Germany – by Rebecca Brenner Graham
- Homestand: Small Town Baseball and the Fight for the Soul of America by Will Bardenwerper
Jess:
- The Empusium by Olga Tokarczuk
- The Memory Palace: True Short Stories of the Past by Nate DiMeo
- Good Girl by Aria Aber
- Andromeda by Therese Bohman
- Beta Vulgaris by Margie Sarsfield
- Optional Practical Training by Shubha Sunder
- The Mesopotamian Riddle: An Archaeologist, a Soldier, a Clergyman, and the Race to Decipher the World's Oldest Writing by Joshua Hammer