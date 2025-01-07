© 2025
The Roundtable

1/7/25 Special Lockbox Panel: Energy and Climate

By Joe Donahue
Published January 7, 2025 at 9:22 AM EST
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are President and Chief Executive Office of The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) Doreen Harris, public policy and communications expert Theresa Bourgeois, and author and contributing writer for "Rolling Stone" Jeff Goodell.

This panel is in our pre-fund drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics and foster the respectful exchange of opinions, discussions, and deliberation.

jeff goodelltheresa bourgeoisDoreen HarrisenergyClimate
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
