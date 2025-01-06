© 2025
The Roundtable

1/6/25 Special Lockbox Panel: Global Climate Change Justice

By Joe Donahue
Published January 6, 2025 at 9:14 AM EST
mic. in studio

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Former EPA Regional Administrator, Visiting Professor at Bennington College, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, and Pulitzer Prize winner and staff writer at "The New Yorker" since 1999 Elizabeth Kolbert.

This panel is in our pre-fund drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics and foster the respectful exchange of opinions, discussions, and deliberation.

Tags
The Roundtable Special Lockbox Panelrt panelRoundtable panelElizabeth KolbertJudith Enckvera eccarius-kellyClimate ChangeClimate Change Resolution
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
