1/6/25 Special Lockbox Panel: Global Climate Change Justice

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are Former EPA Regional Administrator, Visiting Professor at Bennington College, and President of Beyond Plastics Judith Enck, Siena College Professor of Comparative Politics Vera Eccarius-Kelly, and Pulitzer Prize winner and staff writer at "The New Yorker" since 1999 Elizabeth Kolbert.

This panel is in our pre-fund drive format that aims to provide information and discussion on topics and foster the respectful exchange of opinions, discussions, and deliberation.