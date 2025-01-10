Christopher Cox takes readers on a trip through history exploring Former U.S. President Woodrow Wilson's life in “Woodrow Wilson: The Light Withdrawn”

Our next guest has been a practicing lawyer, he served as Chair of the Homeland Security Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives, Chair of the U.S. Security’s in Exchange Commission, and Associate Council to the President. He is currently Senior Scholar in Residence at the University of California Irvine, a life trustee of the University of Southern California, and Chair of the Rhode Scholarship Committee for Southern California and the Pacific. Christopher Cox is also the author of the new biography “Woodrow Wilson: The Light Withdrawn” which is a major new biography and is out now.