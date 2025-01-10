© 2025
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Christopher Cox takes readers on a trip through history exploring Former U.S. President Woodrow Wilson's life in “Woodrow Wilson: The Light Withdrawn”

By Joe Donahue
Published January 10, 2025 at 11:30 AM EST

Our next guest has been a practicing lawyer, he served as Chair of the Homeland Security Committee in the U.S. House of Representatives, Chair of the U.S. Security’s in Exchange Commission, and Associate Council to the President. He is currently Senior Scholar in Residence at the University of California Irvine, a life trustee of the University of Southern California, and Chair of the Rhode Scholarship Committee for Southern California and the Pacific. Christopher Cox is also the author of the new biography “Woodrow Wilson: The Light Withdrawn” which is a major new biography and is out now.

Tags
The Roundtable christopher coxwoodrow wilsonbook
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More