The Roundtable

Saratoga PLAN and Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park present winter nature walks

By Joe Donahue
Published January 10, 2025 at 11:15 AM EST

Saratoga PLAN and Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park are presenting winter nature walks at Saratoga PLAN’s Bog Meadow Preserve in Saratoga Springs, New York.

These walks will take place on Thursdays January 16, 23, and 30, and February 6, 13, and 20 from 10:00 to 11:00 am.

Participants will learn about the changes that winter brings to the wetlands of the Bog Meadow Preserve with a weekly focus on a different theme. Themes include winter animal tracking, winter birds and animal adaptations, and winter tree identification.

To tell us more about their upcoming winter programs, their school programs, and progress on the Larry Gordon Outdoor Education Center, we welcome Wilton Wildlife Preserve & Park Executive Director, Margo Olson.

Wilton Wildlife Preservesaratoga PLANWinter WalkMargo Olson
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
