The Roundtable

The World Almanac 2025

By Joe Donahue
Published December 23, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST
Cover for The World Almanac 2025

For most of my childhood, I received a copy of the annual: World Almanac and Book of Facts. I certainly was not alone – the almanac is the bestselling reference book of all time, with more than 83 million copies sold since 1868. It is a compendium of information and the authoritative source for school, library, business, home, and quizsters.

The 2025 edition of The World Almanac is out and covers the eventful year of 2024 – even the election results from this past November.

World Almanac Executive Editor Sarah Janssen joins us this morning to tell us about the 2025 edition.

The Roundtable World Almanac
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
