The World Almanac 2025

For most of my childhood, I received a copy of the annual: World Almanac and Book of Facts. I certainly was not alone – the almanac is the bestselling reference book of all time, with more than 83 million copies sold since 1868. It is a compendium of information and the authoritative source for school, library, business, home, and quizsters.

The 2025 edition of The World Almanac is out and covers the eventful year of 2024 – even the election results from this past November.

World Almanac Executive Editor Sarah Janssen joins us this morning to tell us about the 2025 edition.