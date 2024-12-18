A check-in with the Northeastern NY chapter of the American Red Cross

The Red Cross has been busy across the nation and locally in 2024. We will meet several folks from the Northeastern New York Chapter of the American Red Cross to discuss the rise in the number of large-scale responses, the role of volunteers and the rising costs of assistance and shelters.

We welcome JoAnne Schader, Volunteer, and Health Services Lead; Max Sanchez, Staff, Community Disaster Program Manager; Derek Dobson, Staff, Regional Philanthropy Officer; and Mary Alice Molgard, Volunteer Partner, Disaster Public Affairs.