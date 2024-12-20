© 2024
The Roundtable

Marian Schembari chronicles how an autism diagnosis made her life make sense in "A Little Less Broken: How an Autism Diagnosis Finally Made Me Whole”

By Joe Donahue
Published December 20, 2024 at 11:13 AM EST

Marian Schembari was 34 years old when she learned she was autistic. By then she had spent decades hiding her ticks and shutting down in public wondering why she couldn’t just act like everyone else.

Therapists told her she had Tourette syndrome, obsessive compulsive disorder, sensory processing disorder, social anxiety, and recurrent depression. They prescribed breathing techniques, gratitude journaling, and nothing helped. It wasn’t till years later that she finally learned the truth. She wasn’t weird, deficient, moody, sensitive, or broken she was autistic. Marian Schembari tells this story in her new book “A Little Less Broken: How an Autism Diagnosis Finally Made Me Whole.”

Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
