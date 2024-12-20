Marian Schembari chronicles how an autism diagnosis made her life make sense in "A Little Less Broken: How an Autism Diagnosis Finally Made Me Whole”

Marian Schembari was 34 years old when she learned she was autistic. By then she had spent decades hiding her ticks and shutting down in public wondering why she couldn’t just act like everyone else.

Therapists told her she had Tourette syndrome, obsessive compulsive disorder, sensory processing disorder, social anxiety, and recurrent depression. They prescribed breathing techniques, gratitude journaling, and nothing helped. It wasn’t till years later that she finally learned the truth. She wasn’t weird, deficient, moody, sensitive, or broken she was autistic. Marian Schembari tells this story in her new book “A Little Less Broken: How an Autism Diagnosis Finally Made Me Whole.”