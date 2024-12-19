Alice Rothchild takes readers on a journey through her life in "Inspired and Outraged: The Making of a Feminist Physician"
Dr. Alice Rothchild is a physician, educator, author, and filmmaker her latest book is “Inspired and Outraged: The Making of a Feminist Physician.” The book in free verse tells Rothchild’s journey from 1950s good girl to a reverent, feisty, feminist, obstetrician, and gynecologist forging her own direction in the contradictory sexist world of medicine. The book is “Inspired and Outraged: The Making of a Feminist Physician.”