The Roundtable

Alice Rothchild takes readers on a journey through her life in "Inspired and Outraged: The Making of a Feminist Physician"

By Joe Donahue
Published December 19, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST

Dr. Alice Rothchild is a physician, educator, author, and filmmaker her latest book is “Inspired and Outraged: The Making of a Feminist Physician.” The book in free verse tells Rothchild’s journey from 1950s good girl to a reverent, feisty, feminist, obstetrician, and gynecologist forging her own direction in the contradictory sexist world of medicine. The book is “Inspired and Outraged: The Making of a Feminist Physician.”

