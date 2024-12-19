"Radiant Nights" at Hancock Shaker Village

Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield, Massachusetts is the most comprehensively interpreted Shaker site in the world and is the oldest working farm in the Berkshires. The village’s offerings include educational presentations, Baby Animals in the Spring, gallery installations, live performances, and more - including the annual December celebration “Radiant Nights.”

Created by artist Joe Wheaton, “Radiant Nights” pairs light projection mapping and music to create a whole new vision of the village and its historic structures.

Carrie Holland is Director of Hancock Shaker Village and she joins us to tell us more - along with artist Joe Wheaton.