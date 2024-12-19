© 2024
The Roundtable

"Radiant Nights" at Hancock Shaker Village

By Sarah LaDuke
Published December 19, 2024 at 11:10 AM EST
Radiant Nights at Hancock Shaker Village
HSV
/
provided
Radiant Nights at Hancock Shaker Village

Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield, Massachusetts is the most comprehensively interpreted Shaker site in the world and is the oldest working farm in the Berkshires. The village’s offerings include educational presentations, Baby Animals in the Spring, gallery installations, live performances, and more - including the annual December celebration “Radiant Nights.”

Created by artist Joe Wheaton, “Radiant Nights” pairs light projection mapping and music to create a whole new vision of the village and its historic structures.

Carrie Holland is Director of Hancock Shaker Village and she joins us to tell us more - along with artist Joe Wheaton.

The Roundtable Hancock Shaker Villagelightsholidayholiday lightsartistcarrie hollandjoe wheaton
Sarah LaDuke
Sarah has been a public radio producer for over fifteen years. She grew up in Saranac Lake, New York where she worked part-time at Pendragon Theatre all through high school and college. She graduated from UAlbany in 2006 with a BA in English and started at WAMC a few weeks later as a part-time board-op in the control room. Through a series of offered and seized opportunities she is now the Senior Contributing Producer of The Roundtable and Producer of The Book Show. During the main thrust of the Covid-19 pandemic shut-down, Sarah hosted a live Instagram interview program "A Face for Radio Video Series." On it, Sarah spoke with actors, musicians, comedians, and artists about the creative activities they were accomplishing and/or missing.
