Book Picks - Golden Notebook and Chatham Bookstore

This week's Book Picks come from Jackie Kellachan from the Golden Notebook in Woodstock, New York and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York for our selections for the week.

AMY ZIMMERMAN



Small Rain by Garth Greenwell

Fang Fiction by Kate Stayman-London

Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon

Snow by John Banville

Hudson Valley History Hikes by Russell Dunn and Barbara Delaney

Love in a F*cked-Up World by Dean Spade

JACKIE KELLACHAN



Babe In Woods or The Art of Getting Lost by Julie Heffernan

Paradise Bronx: The Life and Times of New York's Greatest Borough by Ian Frazier

Survival is a Promise: The Eternal Life of Audre Lorde by Alexis Pauline Gumbs

The Bletchley Riddle by Ruta Sepetys and Steve Sheinkin

The Mythmakers: The Remarkable Fellowship of CS Lewis and JRR Tolkein by John Hendrix

Music Mentions:

