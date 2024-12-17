Book Picks - Golden Notebook and Chatham Bookstore
This week's Book Picks come from Jackie Kellachan from the Golden Notebook in Woodstock, New York and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York for our selections for the week.
AMY ZIMMERMAN
- Small Rain by Garth Greenwell
- Fang Fiction by Kate Stayman-London
- Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon
- Snow by John Banville
- Hudson Valley History Hikes by Russell Dunn and Barbara Delaney
- Love in a F*cked-Up World by Dean Spade
JACKIE KELLACHAN
- Babe In Woods or The Art of Getting Lost by Julie Heffernan
- Paradise Bronx: The Life and Times of New York's Greatest Borough by Ian Frazier
- Survival is a Promise: The Eternal Life of Audre Lorde by Alexis Pauline Gumbs
- The Bletchley Riddle by Ruta Sepetys and Steve Sheinkin
The Mythmakers: The Remarkable Fellowship of CS Lewis and JRR Tolkein by John Hendrix
Music Mentions:
- The Name of This Band is REM: A Biography by Peter Ames Carlin
- Cher: The Memoir Part One
- Dylan Goes Electric by Elijah Wald
- The Homespun Song Book by Happy Traum