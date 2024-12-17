© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Golden Notebook and Chatham Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published December 17, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST

This week's Book Picks come from Jackie Kellachan from the Golden Notebook in Woodstock, New York and Amy Zimmerman from Chatham Bookstore in Chatham, New York for our selections for the week.

AMY ZIMMERMAN

  • Small Rain by Garth Greenwell
  • Fang Fiction by Kate Stayman-London
  • Frozen River by Ariel Lawhon
  • Snow by John Banville
  • Hudson Valley History Hikes by Russell Dunn and Barbara Delaney
  • Love in a F*cked-Up World by Dean Spade

JACKIE KELLACHAN

  • Babe In Woods or The Art of Getting Lost by Julie Heffernan
  • Paradise Bronx: The Life and Times of New York's Greatest Borough by Ian Frazier
  • Survival is a Promise: The Eternal Life of Audre Lorde by Alexis Pauline Gumbs
  • The Bletchley Riddle by Ruta Sepetys and Steve Sheinkin

  • The Mythmakers: The Remarkable Fellowship of CS Lewis and JRR Tolkein by John Hendrix

Music Mentions:

  • The Name of This Band is REM: A Biography by Peter Ames Carlin
  • Cher: The Memoir Part One
  • Dylan Goes Electric by Elijah Wald
  • The Homespun Song Book by Happy Traum
Tags
The Roundtable Book Picksnorthshire bookstoreodyssey bookshop
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More