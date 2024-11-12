Book Picks - Oblong Books and The Bookloft
This week's Book Picks come from are Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, NY and Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, MA.
Giovanni:
- Deadly Animals by Marie Tierney
- Krampus by Brom
- Five Floors Up by Brian McDonald
- Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinnaman
- D’Aulaire’s Book of Norse Myths
- Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell by Susanna Clarke
- The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo
Suzanna:
- Habitat by Catriona Shine
- Clean by Alia Trabucco Zerán, translated by Sophie Hughes
- Lazarus Man by Richard Price
- The Sequel by Jean Hanff Korelitz
- What Goes with What by Julia Turshen
- Gracie Under the Waves by Linda Sue Park
- Twenty-Four Seconds from Now by Jason Reynolds