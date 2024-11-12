© 2024
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Oblong Books and The Bookloft

By Joe Donahue
Published November 12, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST

This week's Book Picks come from are Suzanna Hermans from Oblong Books in Rhinebeck and Millerton, NY and Giovanni Boivin from The Bookloft in Great Barrington, MA.

Giovanni:

  • Deadly Animals by Marie Tierney
  • Krampus by Brom
  • Five Floors Up by Brian McDonald
  • Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinnaman
  • D’Aulaire’s Book of Norse Myths
  • Jonathan Strange and Mr. Norrell by Susanna Clarke
  • The Familiar by Leigh Bardugo

 Suzanna:

  • Habitat by Catriona Shine
  • Clean by Alia Trabucco Zerán, translated by Sophie Hughes
  • Lazarus Man by Richard Price
  • The Sequel by Jean Hanff Korelitz
  • What Goes with What by Julia Turshen
  • Gracie Under the Waves by Linda Sue Park
  • Twenty-Four Seconds from Now by Jason Reynolds
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
