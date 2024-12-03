© 2024
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and Odyssey Bookshop

By Joe Donahue
Published December 3, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST

This week's Book Picks come from are Rachel Person from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, New York & Manchester Center, Vermont and Joan Grenier from Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, New York.

Rachel:

  • Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts by Crystal Wilkinson 
  • Rental House by Weike Wang 
  • Polostan by Neal Stephenson 
  • The Naming Song by Jedediah Berry 
  • Once More From the Top by Emily Layden 
  • Nicked by M. T. Anderson 
  • Golemcrafters by Emi Watanabe Cohen

Joan:

  • Elizabeth Catlett: A Black Revolutionary Artist and All That It Implies Edited by Dalila Scruggs
  • The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich
  • The Bookshop: A History of the American Bookstore By Evan Friss
  • The Movement: How Women’s Liberation Transformed American 1963 – 1973 by Clara Bingham
  • The Mediterranean Dish: Simply Dinner by Suzy Karadsheh
  • Forest of Noise by Mosab Abu Toha
  • The Grey Wolf by Louise Penny
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
