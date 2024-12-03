Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and Odyssey Bookshop
This week's Book Picks come from are Rachel Person from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, New York & Manchester Center, Vermont and Joan Grenier from Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, New York.
Rachel:
- Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts by Crystal Wilkinson
- Rental House by Weike Wang
- Polostan by Neal Stephenson
- The Naming Song by Jedediah Berry
- Once More From the Top by Emily Layden
- Nicked by M. T. Anderson
- Golemcrafters by Emi Watanabe Cohen
Joan:
- Elizabeth Catlett: A Black Revolutionary Artist and All That It Implies Edited by Dalila Scruggs
- The Mighty Red by Louise Erdrich
- The Bookshop: A History of the American Bookstore By Evan Friss
- The Movement: How Women’s Liberation Transformed American 1963 – 1973 by Clara Bingham
- The Mediterranean Dish: Simply Dinner by Suzy Karadsheh
- Forest of Noise by Mosab Abu Toha
- The Grey Wolf by Louise Penny