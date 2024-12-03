Book Picks - Northshire Bookstore and Odyssey Bookshop

This week's Book Picks come from are Rachel Person from Northshire Bookstore in Saratoga Springs, New York & Manchester Center, Vermont and Joan Grenier from Odyssey Bookshop in South Hadley, New York.

Rachel:



Praisesong for the Kitchen Ghosts by Crystal Wilkinson

by Crystal Wilkinson Rental House by Weike Wang

by Weike Wang Polostan by Neal Stephenson

by Neal Stephenson The Naming Song by Jedediah Berry

by Jedediah Berry Once More From the Top by Emily Layden

by Emily Layden Nicked by M. T. Anderson

by M. T. Anderson Golemcrafters by Emi Watanabe Cohen

Joan:

