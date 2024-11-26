© 2024
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Roundtable

Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore

By Joe Donahue
Published November 26, 2024 at 12:06 PM EST

This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook NY.

Kira:

  • Brightly Shining by Ingvild Rishoi
  • Kareem Between by Shifa Saltagi Safadi
  • Twenty-Four Seconds from Now by Jason Reynolds
  • The Elements of Baking: Making any recipe gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free or vegan by Katarina Cermelj
  • Glamour: An Extraordinary History: 85 Years of Women Breaking Boundaries by Natasha Pearlman, Ruhama Wolle, and Anna Moeslein
  • The Wedding People: A Novel by Alison Espach
  • Marina Abramovic Turned Herself Into Art and Wasn't Sorry by Fausto Gilberti
  • Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling by Jason De León
  • Like Mother, Like Mother: A Novel by Susan Rieger
  • On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century by Timothy Snyder

Tags
The Roundtable Book Picksmerritt bookstore
Stay Connected
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
See stories by Joe Donahue
Related Content
Load More