Book Picks - Merritt Bookstore
This week's Book Picks come from Kira Wizner from Merritt Bookstore in Millbrook NY.
Kira:
- Brightly Shining by Ingvild Rishoi
- Kareem Between by Shifa Saltagi Safadi
- Twenty-Four Seconds from Now by Jason Reynolds
- The Elements of Baking: Making any recipe gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free or vegan by Katarina Cermelj
- Glamour: An Extraordinary History: 85 Years of Women Breaking Boundaries by Natasha Pearlman, Ruhama Wolle, and Anna Moeslein
- The Wedding People: A Novel by Alison Espach
- Marina Abramovic Turned Herself Into Art and Wasn't Sorry by Fausto Gilberti
- Soldiers and Kings: Survival and Hope in the World of Human Smuggling by Jason De León
- Like Mother, Like Mother: A Novel by Susan Rieger
- On Tyranny: Twenty Lessons from the Twentieth Century by Timothy Snyder