The Roundtable

Book Picks - Green Toad Bookstore and The Golden Notebook

By Joe Donahue
Published November 5, 2024 at 11:35 AM EST

This week's Book Picks come from Jim Havener from Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, New York and James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, New York.

Jim:

  • Great Expectations by Vinson Cunningham
  • Don't be A Stranger by Susan Minot
  • Munichs by David Peace
  • Opus by Gareth Gore
  • Stolen Pride by Arlie Russell Hoschschild
  • The Best Land by Susan A. Brewer

James:

  • What I Ate in One Year by Stanley Tucci
  • Every Valley: The Desperate Lives and Troubled Times That Made Handel's Messiah by Charles King
  • Our Evenings by Alan Hollinghurst
  • The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates
  • Jenny and the Cat Club written and illustrated by Esther Aerill
  • Nora Ephron at the Movies: A Visual Celebration of the Writer and Director Behind When Harry Met Sally, You've Got Mail, Sleepless in Seattle and More by Ilana Kaplan
The Roundtable Book Picks
Joe Donahue
Joe talks to people on the radio for a living. In addition to countless impressive human "gets" - he has talked to a lot of Muppets. Joe grew up in Philadelphia, has been on the area airwaves for more than 25 years and currently lives in Washington County, NY with his wife, Kelly, and their dog, Brady. And yes, he reads every single book.
