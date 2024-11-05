Book Picks - Green Toad Bookstore and The Golden Notebook
This week's Book Picks come from Jim Havener from Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta, New York and James Conrad from The Golden Notebook in Woodstock, New York.
Jim:
- Great Expectations by Vinson Cunningham
- Don't be A Stranger by Susan Minot
- Munichs by David Peace
- Opus by Gareth Gore
- Stolen Pride by Arlie Russell Hoschschild
- The Best Land by Susan A. Brewer
James:
- What I Ate in One Year by Stanley Tucci
- Every Valley: The Desperate Lives and Troubled Times That Made Handel's Messiah by Charles King
- Our Evenings by Alan Hollinghurst
- The Message by Ta-Nehisi Coates
- Jenny and the Cat Club written and illustrated by Esther Aerill
- Nora Ephron at the Movies: A Visual Celebration of the Writer and Director Behind When Harry Met Sally, You've Got Mail, Sleepless in Seattle and More by Ilana Kaplan